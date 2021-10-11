Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 3,519.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 292.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.