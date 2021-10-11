Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,424 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 18,826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,715.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,476.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,267 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 252,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $116.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

