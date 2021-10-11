Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.39 Million Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,590,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.63% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 83,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 34,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,120,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $7.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

