Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 82,126 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 40.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,126 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 228.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 148,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

