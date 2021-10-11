Legal & General Group Plc Sells 12,559 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.25% of Quidel worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quidel by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Quidel by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Quidel by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Quidel by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Quidel by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

