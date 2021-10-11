Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

