Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1,138.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,684,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

SBRA stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

