Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8,859.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.83 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

