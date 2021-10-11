Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18,683.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,528 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global Payments by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

