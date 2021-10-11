Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,030,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,524,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,110,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $59.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.