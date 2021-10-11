Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40,522 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5,967.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,522 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $62,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after buying an additional 736,307 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $65.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

