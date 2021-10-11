Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akouos by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 543,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Akouos by 8.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,509,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,809,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Akouos by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akouos by 46.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 109,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akouos during the first quarter worth $988,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $10.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.81. Akouos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.