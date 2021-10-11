Liberum Capital Raises Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 975

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

RWA stock opened at GBX 776 ($10.14) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 698.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 687.70. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 371 ($4.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 797.70 ($10.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £594.08 million and a PE ratio of 32.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.62), for a total value of £1,254,000 ($1,638,359.03).

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

