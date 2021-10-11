Lincoln National Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $71,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,304,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,211,000 after acquiring an additional 164,126 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,717,000 after acquiring an additional 228,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,838,000 after acquiring an additional 230,902 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 195,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

