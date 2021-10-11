Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Linde in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €270.18 ($317.86).

Get Linde alerts:

ETR LIN opened at €257.05 ($302.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion and a PE ratio of 47.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €262.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Linde has a 1-year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 1-year high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.