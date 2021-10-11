Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

