LPL Financial LLC Acquires 332,710 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,290,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,710 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $168,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.