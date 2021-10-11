LPL Financial LLC Has $117.58 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,481 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.89% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $117,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $113.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

