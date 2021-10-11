LPL Financial LLC Sells 383,682 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,682 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $216,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $86.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

