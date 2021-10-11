LPL Financial LLC Sells 90,175 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,175 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $120,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $142.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.37. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $109.56 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

