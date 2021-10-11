Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

