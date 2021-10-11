Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $80.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

