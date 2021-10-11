Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Marchex also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646 over the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marchex stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

