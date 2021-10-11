MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Lowered to $441.00 at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $441.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $526.00.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $410.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.26 and a 200-day moving average of $467.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $403.70 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.