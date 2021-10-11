Martin Andersson Purchases 1,000 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £230 ($300.50).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, September 28th, Martin Andersson acquired 1,448,437 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £347,624.88 ($454,174.13).

On Friday, August 6th, Martin Andersson acquired 150,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

CGH stock opened at GBX 23.39 ($0.31) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £161.25 million and a P/E ratio of -25.89. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 33.90 ($0.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.