Martin Currie Ltd. Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428,303 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,042,000 after buying an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after buying an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after buying an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after buying an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $35,735,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $164.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

