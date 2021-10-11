Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 357,415 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $98,146,000. SEA makes up 3.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.07% of SEA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $321.51 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.72.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

