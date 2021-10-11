Martin Currie Ltd. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 240,283 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,139,000. Autodesk makes up 2.4% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $291,008,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,804,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,659,000 after purchasing an additional 643,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $276.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

