Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

MLM opened at $357.80 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

