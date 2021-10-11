Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

MRETF opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

