Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MRE. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.64.

TSE MRE opened at C$11.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm has a market cap of C$949.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.74. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$9.79 and a 52 week high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

