Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.62 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

