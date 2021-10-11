Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $83,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $4,804,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 44.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

NYSE GFL opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.