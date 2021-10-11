Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $105.77 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,524,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,973 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $105,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.92 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

