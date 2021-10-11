Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 28,002 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,444,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $88,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $39.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

