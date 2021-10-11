Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.34. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

