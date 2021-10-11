MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report $161.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.49 million and the lowest is $161.46 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year sales of $694.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.37 million to $694.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $885.23 million, with estimates ranging from $869.85 million to $900.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MAX traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. 68,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,187. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.79. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

In related news, insider Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $259,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,414.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $487,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,574.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,165 in the last ninety days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

