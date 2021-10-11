Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Lowered to GBX 176

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 227.63 ($2.97).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 164.85 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 285.27. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

