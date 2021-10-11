Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.