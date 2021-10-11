Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $138,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $5,700,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.76 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

