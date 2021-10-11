Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.85. 5,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,492. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

