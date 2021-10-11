MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.
Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $6.65.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
