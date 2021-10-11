MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

