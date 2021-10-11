MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $68.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,798 shares of company stock worth $701,684. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

