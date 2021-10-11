Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $3,002,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,648,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,072,070,000 after buying an additional 2,959,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,671,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,456,125,000 after buying an additional 2,522,485 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $294.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average is $271.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

