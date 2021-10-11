Mint Club (MINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $2,364.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

