Monavale (MONA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,760.00

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $8,760.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for about $429.87 or 0.00745810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00311149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,860 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

