Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 551 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Truist Securities cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

