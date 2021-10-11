Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 289 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Shares of AXP opened at $175.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average is $161.51. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

