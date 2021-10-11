Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $177.28 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.80 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

