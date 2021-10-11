Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,016 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after acquiring an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $109.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.